Symbotic Stock (SYM) Showing Bullish Buy Potential

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) is an automation technology company that focuses on improving operating efficiencies in modern warehouses.
Here are some key points about Symbotic:
- Business Focus: Symbotic automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Their systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.
- Stock Performance: It has a 52-week range of $29.62 to $64.142.
- Market Cap: The company’s market capitalization (intraday) is approximately $22.9 billion
The company plans to announce its earnings on July 29, 2024.
I personally like this company because it transcends politics and with both parties in favor of improved infrastructure and reshoring, this stock can do well.
From a technical perspective, SYM has been dancing around the 50-daily moving average.
Above current stock price levels sits the July 6-month calendar range high (green line).
Higher still is the 200-day moving average at around 42.47.
Even more compelling is that the Leadership illustrates clearly SYM outperforms the S&P 500.
Real Motion is above its 50-day moving average as well. Hence, momentum and price are aligned.
In order to confirm SYM’s phase change to recovery in price, we will look for another close above the 50-day moving average.
Twitter: @marketminute
The author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author and do not represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.