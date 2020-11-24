Strength of Small Cap Stocks Lead Market Higher

Positive news about a COVID-19 vaccine continues to flow in and the stock market likes it. One of the main beneficiaries of such news has been small cap stocks and the Russell 2000 Index.

In today’s video, we look at the latest investing news and themes, sector rotation and overall performance, as well as stocks that are trending. Here’s a recap:

Positive COVID vaccine news spurs Russell 2000 higher.

Dow Industrials boosted by stock market rotation.

Cyclical sectors are gaining strength, including Energy and Financials.

Technology stocks are re-finding some strength as well.

Stock Market Today Video – November 24, 2020

