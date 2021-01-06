Stocks Riding Strength In Small Caps Stocks

The U.S. stock market continues to see bullish price action as small cap stocks lead the way higher.

In today’s market update video, we discuss key investing themes and news to watch, along with stock market indicators and the latest setups. Check out our trending stocks and ETFs as well. Here’s a recap:

The Russell 2000 Index and small cap stocks are still in a market leadership position.

Will election results and politics bring any volatility (and opportunity) for traders?

Investor sentiment moderates, but still elevated.

Are there any dividend funds out there?

Stock Market Today Video – January 6, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

