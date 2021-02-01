Stock Volatility Percolates As Commodities Remain Strong

Stocks are facing some selling pressure as hedge funds and active investors reduce risk. This comes after a wild week where volatility soared as social media influence in (heavily shorted) stocks and other assets made headlines.

In today’s video, we will discuss the current technical setup on the major stock market indices, price levels we are watching, and trending stocks and sectors. Here’s a recap:

Despite the selling, safe haven investments are relatively flat.

The U.S. Dollar index is trading sideways in an effort to consolidate.

The investing environment for commodities continues to be advantageous.

Stock Market Today Video – February 1, 2020

