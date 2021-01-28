Stock Market Whipsaws As Corporate Earnings Continue

Stock market futures are pointing higher Thursday after falling sharply the day prior. Price volatility has shaken traders but perhaps not investors… just yet.

In today’s video we discuss the latest corporate earnings and investing news, developing themes, and key technical stock market levels and indicators. We’ll also look at trending sectors and stocks. Here’s a recap:

Corporate earnings has developed into a “sell the news” event thus far.

Near-term stock market breadth indicators are weakening.

Keeping an eye on the counter-trend rally in US Treasuries.

Stock Market Today Video – January 28, 2020

