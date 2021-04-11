Stock Market Weekly Update: Bulls Cheer Dollar Weakness

The broader U.S. financial market continues to benefit from a weak US Dollar. Equity bulls hope this trend continues…

The S&P 500 Index closed well over 4000 and the major U.S. stock indices are at (or nearing) all-time highs.

In this week’s stock market analysis video we cover a lot of ground, looking at key indices, indicators, correlations, and stocks we like. Here are our top takeaways:

– US Dollar inverse rollover and strong inverse correlation to just about everything recently makes it easy for risk assets to lift (see attached image)

– Technology was the strongest sector helping lead indices higher

– Over 1,000 NYSE weekly net 52-week highs made

The Trade Risk Weekly Stock Market Video

