Stock Market Volatility Reminds Traders To Have A Plan

With crazy stock market volatility and wide price swings, having a trading plan couldn’t be more important for a day like Wednesday.

At around 10:20 am ET the stock market began to sell off rapidly, turning into a large drop.

Though the stock market rebounded, such large price swings could have easily gotten traders out of the market if they panicked and sold. See the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) chart below.

No matter what type of trader you are, you should have a plan for every trade or position you have on.

For day traders this is especially important, as a day like this could easily create some nasty losses.

Additionally, these are the types of days where emotions love to jump in and make big decisions for you. There is a common misconception that trading takes nerves of steel. But nerves of steel are far from needed if you have a trading plan.

All the main decisions to trade successfully can be made before entering the position/trade. Decisions like, how much money am I going to risk on a trade and how much will I expect to make from this trade if it works in my favor?

At MarketGauge, we like to risk anywhere from 1-2% of our total portfolio or account size on a single trade.

For example, if you have an account size of $10,000 and you risk 2%, that will equal $200.

Here is quick breakdown of what to do next once you know your risk per trade. Say you decide to buy a stock at $10 with risk to $8. If the price goes to $8 you will exit the trade for a $2 loss per share.

Knowing this, how many shares can you buy?

Well, if you are only risking a maximum of $200 on a trade then you can buy (200/2 = 100 shares)

100 shares X $10 (entry price) uses $1000 of your $10,000.

This is a great way to help plan out trades to manage how much you are will lose if the trade goes against you.

S&P 500 (SPY) 385 support.

Russell 2000 (IWM) Support 218

Dow (DIA) 312 support area.

Nasdaq (QQQ) Held 330 support area.

KRE (Regional Banks) Needs to hold $60.00 as new support.

SMH (Semiconductors) 246.79 resistance. Support 232

IYT (Transportation) support 223 the 50-DMA. 233 resistance.

IBB (Biotechnology) 168 support area.

XRT (Retail) 75.28 support. 80.28 resistance.

