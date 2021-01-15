Stock Market Update: Volatility Ticks Higher

Stocks stumbled after weekly jobless claims came in higher than expected. And as the market begins trading on Friday, stock market futures are decidedly lower and volatility looks to ratchet higher.

In today’s market video, we discuss the latest economic news and investing themes, while focusing in on technical price indicators and what they are saying about current trends in key stock market indices, sectors, and stocks. Here’s a recap:

Several key measures of sentiment and risk are getting overbought.

Semiconductor stocks are out-performing and taking a market leadership position.

That said, growth stocks versus value stocks may be ready to break down.

Stock Market Today Video – January 15, 2020

