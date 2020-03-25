Stock Market Update: Big Rallies Tend to Happen In Bear Markets

Stocks are rallying, but that shouldn’t be a surprise. The Dow Jones Industrial Average INDEXDJX: .DJI had fallen 38% in a matter of weeks, hitting 18,218 prior to this bounce.

But investors should be aware that huge rallies come during bear markets as shorts cover and investors “hope” the worst is over. We have already had a few of them. But will this one last longer – could the initial low be in place? We discuss this an more in today’s video. Here’s a recap:

– Dow Jones Industrials Rallies the Most Since 1933

– Initial Low May Be in Place

– Sentiment Remains Extremely Fearful, Signs of Alleviation

– Semiconductors Show Recent Relative Strength

Sign up for our FREE newsletter and receive our best trading ideas and research Leave this field empty if you're human:

Stock Market Today Video – March 25, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.