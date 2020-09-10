Stock Market Today: Will Bulls Buy This Bounce?

After a sharp 3-day selloff, investors started cautiously buying again on Wednesday. The S&P 500 Index rose 2 percent and the Nasdaq 100 rose 2.7%.

In today’s video, we discuss key investing themes and indicators, what we are watching for in the stock market right now, and trending stocks and sectors. Here’s a recap:

Stock market rebounds but the S&P 500 (SPY) fails to retake a key price level.

Market breadth weakens over the past week… divergences remain in play.

The Industrials are a rising sector in relative terms and on our radar.

We are screening for bullish personality changes.

Stock Market Today Video – September 10, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.