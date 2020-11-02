Stock Market Today: Will Bulls Buy The Dip?

Last week’s stock market decline comes just prior to a very contentious presidential race and in the midst of growing uncertainty around the rise of COVID-19 and potential economic implications.

But futures are higher this morning, prompting the question: Will bulls buy this dip? In today’s stock market video, we analyze the health of the financial markets, looking at the major stock market indices, asset classes, sectors, and stocks. Here’s a recap:

Equities Stage a Late Rally on Friday but Close Much Lower on the Week

Treasuries Fail to Provide a Haven, Remaining Under Pressure

Oil Weighs on a Commodity Complex Now Testing Support

Dollar Moves Higher, Holding Inverse Correlation to Risk Assets

Stock Market Today Video – November 2, 2020

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.