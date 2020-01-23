Stock Market Today: When Will Negative News Matter?

The major U.S. stock market indices continue to shrug off negative news headlines. Whether its geopolitics, impeachment, economic data, or the coronavirus from China, stocks have remained resilient.

But for how long? In today’s video, we look at key market indices, sectors and stocks, along with several indicators to assess the broader market. Here’s a recap:

– Stocks Remain Resilient in the Face of the Virus Outbreak in China

– Breadth Metrics Continue to Support a Bullish View on Equities

– Value Lags the Broader Market to Start 2020

– Materials Continue to Underperform; Have a Bearish Rating

Stock Market Today Video – January 23, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.