Stock Market Today: Watch Those Divergences!

The stock market rally has the S&P 500 nearing major resistance.

Concerns about market breadth and other metrics may keep the broad index from breaking out. In today’s video, we discuss this and other investing news and themes. We also look at trending sectors and stocks. Here’s a recap:

– S&P 500 (SPY) Breaks From the Recent Trading Range; Now Contends with the $300 Level

– Some Divergences in Breadth Metrics on the Range Break

– Screening For Very Bearish Candidates Should Support Give Way

– Financials and Industrials Fail to Join the Market’s Range Break

Stock Market Today Video – May 21, 2020

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.