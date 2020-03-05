Stock Market Today: Volatility Spikes Continue As Correction Bides Time

Investors can’t shake the recent bout of market volatility. The S&P 500 Index rose over 4 percent on Wednesday, fell nearly 3 percent on Tuesday, and rose nearly 5 percent on Monday. And futures look lower today…

In today’s video, we try to block out the short-term moves and focus on macro indicators like breadth and sentiment. We will also discuss the latest news and themes, along with performance across sectors and assets. Here’s a recap:

– Stocks Rally as Volatility Remains a Major Factor in the Market

– Initial Rally has Retraced 50% of the Decline

– Breadth Metrics Improve But are Not at Healthy Levels

– Small Caps Lagging, Will Support Hold

Stock Market Today Video – March 5, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

