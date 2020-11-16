Stock Market Today: Vaccine Hopes Spur Stocks

Stock market futures are up sharply on Monday morning as investors are beginning to look beyond COVID-19 due to increased vaccine hopes. S&P 500 Index futures are up over one percent.
In today’s video, we will look at current investing news and themes, key technical price levels and indicators on the major stock market indexes, and sectors and stocks that are trending. Here’s a recap:
Stocks Rally as Investors Begin to Discount a World with a Vaccine
Small Caps Break Above the 2018 Highs
Treasuries Remain Under Pressure, Sending Rates Higher
Dollar & Gold Continue to Consolidate Recent Ranges
Stock Market Today Video – November 16, 2020
Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT
Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.