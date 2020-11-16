Stock Market Today: Vaccine Hopes Spur Stocks

Stock market futures are up sharply on Monday morning as investors are beginning to look beyond COVID-19 due to increased vaccine hopes. S&P 500 Index futures are up over one percent.

In today’s video, we will look at current investing news and themes, key technical price levels and indicators on the major stock market indexes, and sectors and stocks that are trending. Here’s a recap:

Stocks Rally as Investors Begin to Discount a World with a Vaccine

Small Caps Break Above the 2018 Highs

Treasuries Remain Under Pressure, Sending Rates Higher

Dollar & Gold Continue to Consolidate Recent Ranges

Stock Market Today Video – November 16, 2020

