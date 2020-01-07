Stock Market Today: U.S. Equities Resilience Continues

U.S. equities erased early losses to close near the highs yesterday.

Stock market futures are relatively tame this morning (Tuesday), with the S&P 500 Index coming down off its overnight highs into even territory.

In today’s video, we take an in depth look across the S&P 500 sectors, highlight winners and losers, and discuss stocks that are leading and lagging. Here’s a recap:

– Energy Remains a Bearish Sector Despite Strength in Crude Oil

– Materials Break Below Key Relative Support

– Retail is Bullish as Consumer Discretionary Holds Relative Support

Stock Market Today Video – January 7, 2020

