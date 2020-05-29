Stock Market Today: US / China Tensions Slow Stocks

By
Dan Russo
-

The stock market rally is slowing down into the end of May as investors try to assess news of US / China tensions as well as the economic re-opening.

In today’s video, we discuss these themes as well as key stock market indicators, price structure, and stocks and sectors that are trending. Here’s a recap:

– Stocks Fade Into the Close on US / China Tensions

– Risk Themes Improve on the Week

– Key Signs For the Current Rotation in the Market

– High Yield vs Treasuries Near Key Resistance

Stock Market Today Video – May 28, 2020

