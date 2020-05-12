Stock Market Today: Technology Remains The Leader

Stocks are holding the gains and attempting to consolidate. The clear leader of the rally off the crash lows is Technology.

Other areas like Financials and industrials continue to lag. In today’s video, we discuss current investing themes and news and take a deep dive into sector leadership and potential rotation. Here’s a recap:

– Mixed Session for Equities Sees Further Leadership by the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ)

– Technology Remains Strong Leadership While Health Care Waivers

– Financials and Industrials Make New Relative Lows

– Watching Short-Term Rates as Powell Set to Speak Tomorrow

Stock Market Today Video – May 12, 2020

