Stock Market Today: Tech Stocks Remain Best Game In Town

Stocks are set for a higher open and key stock market indices like the S&P 500 (SPY) are pressing up against the 3 week price range. And tech stocks (Nasdaq 100 – QQQ) continue to lead.

In today’s video, we discuss investing themes and news, technical indicators and price levels, and highlight sectors and stocks that are trending. Here’s a recap:

– Late Day Fade Keeps Equities in a Three-Week Range

– The NASDAQ 100 ETF QQQ Remains the Best Game in Town

– Investor Sntiment is Flat on the Week; Specs Remain Short the Market

– Banks Are Bearish and Lagging the Rally

Sign up for our FREE newsletter and receive our best trading ideas and research Leave this field empty if you're human:

Stock Market Today Video – May 6, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.