Stock Market Today: Tech Stock Melting Up

It’s starting to feel a bit like a melt up in the stock market. Especially for tech stocks. Seems like just yesterday the Nasdaq 100 was at 10,000 and now it’s nearing 12,000.

In today’s video we will review key investing themes and news, stocks and sectors that are trending, and key price levels to watch on the major stock market indices. Here’s a recap:

– Further Records for S&P 500 (SPY) & Nasdaq 100 (QQQ)

– Russell 2000 (IWM) Holding Above A Key Price Support Level

– Investor Sentiment Remains Very Greedy, Shorts Have Covered

– A Pullback Will Bring Opportunity in Health Care Services

Stock Market Today Video – August 26, 2020

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.