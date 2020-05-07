Stock Market Today: Stocks Rally, But It’s A Grind

The last two trading sessions have seen stocks rally early before fading into the close. Once again today, stock market futures are pointing higher.

In today’s video, we current stock market indicators and price analysis, key investing themes, while reviewing trending sectors and stocks. Here’s a recap:

– S&P 500 (SPY) Fades Into the Close for a Second Consecutive Day

– Market Breadth Metrics Weaken Across the Board

– Long-Term Treasuries Come Under Pressure…

– …But Bank Stocks Continue to Lag the Broader Market

Stock Market Today Video – May 7, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

