Stock Market Today: S&P 500 Stalls Near Resistance

Stocks continue to grind sideways as investors await the next catalyst for a move higher or lower.

In today’s video, we discuss key investing themes and news, technical indicators, and trending stocks and sectors heading into the holiday weekend.

– The S&P 500 (SPY) Remains Below the Key $300 Resistance Mark…

– …As High Yield Meets Resistance Relative to Treasuries

– Small Caps Show Continued Signs of Improvement, Close Higher on the Day

– Semiconductors Trade Near Relative Highs But a Momentum Divergence is in Play

Stock Market Today Video – May 22, 2020

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.