Stock Market Today: S&P 500 Reverses Higher Off Key Support

The bulls were resilient in holding off the bears from a deeper selloff last week and it appears to be paying off this week. Stock market futures are sharply higher on Monday morning.

In today’s video, we discuss the technical structure of the S&P 500 Index and other major stock market indices, discuss Gold and Bonds, key news, and stocks and sectors we like. Here’s a recap:

– S&P 500 Index Holds Key Support Despite Losing Ground Last Week

– Small Caps Resume Trend of Underperformance After a Brief Respite

– Gold Consolidates Near the Recent Highs…

– …As Treasuries do the Same

Sign up for our FREE newsletter and receive our best trading ideas and research Leave this field empty if you're human:

Stock Market Today Video – May 18, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.