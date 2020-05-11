Stock Market Today: S&P 500 Hits Key Resistance

Stocks are pointing lower on Monday to start the week. This comes after another week of strong gains.

In today’s video, we discuss the prospects for consolidation across several assets, emerging investing themes, and stocks and sectors that are trending. Here’s a recap:

– Rally Back to Key Resistance for SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY)

– Treasuries Continue to Consolidate in an Uptrend

– Oil Rallies Back to Resistance

– Small Cap Technology as a Leadership Group?

Stock Market Today Video – May 11, 2020

