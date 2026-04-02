Is a Stock Market Bottom Forming? Or Just a Bounce?

Markets Are Starting to Align

Today’s price action brings together several themes we’ve been discussing in recent videos.

Bonds are rallying

Small caps are strengthening

Retail is attempting to recover

Multiple charts are showing potential bottoming patterns

On the surface, this looks constructive.

But the key question remains:

Is this a durable bottom or a temporary bounce?

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Bonds First, Then Equities

The rally in bonds is an important starting point.

Falling yields often:

Ease financial conditions

Support equity valuations

Provide a tailwind for risk assets

That shift is now beginning to show up in equities.

Then, Granddad Russell Steps Up

Small caps, represented by IWM, have now:

Reclaimed the 200-day moving average

Improved their technical posture

This is significant because small caps are closely tied to:

Domestic growth

Economic expectations

Risk appetite

Their strength suggests that markets are at least attempting a recovery phase.

Granny Retail Joins the Move

Granny Retail XRT is also participating.

After showing relative weakness, retail is now:

Moving higher

Attempting to follow small caps

This alignment matters.

For a sustainable rally:

➡ The consumer must participate

➡ Retail must stabilize and improve

Bottoming Patterns Are Emerging

Across multiple sectors and instruments, we are now seeing:

Reversal attempts

Support holding

Early-stage bottoming formations

These align with the framework we recently discussed:

➡ New lows followed by strong reversals

➡ Increasing volume

➡ Defined risk levels

The setups are there.

But Is It Real?

This is where discipline matters.

Not all bottoms hold.

For confirmation, markets need:

Follow-through buying

Sustained moves above key levels (like the 200-day moving average)

Broad participation across sectors

Without that, rallies can quickly fade.

The Actionable Framework

Here’s how to approach it:

If price holds above the 200-day moving average and builds

→ The case for a durable bottom strengthens

→ The case for a durable bottom strengthens If markets fail to hold these reclaimed levels

→ The move is likely just a bounce

In other words:

➡ Don’t anticipate the bottom

➡ Let the market confirm it

Bottom Line

The ingredients for a bottom are forming:

Bonds are supportive

Small caps are improving

Retail is participating

Charts are setting up

But confirmation is still required.

Because in markets —

the first move is the attempt… the second move is the truth.

Twitter: @marketminute

The author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author and do not represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.