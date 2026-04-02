Is a Stock Market Bottom Forming? Or Just a Bounce?

Markets Are Starting to Align
Today’s price action brings together several themes we’ve been discussing in recent videos.
- Bonds are rallying
- Small caps are strengthening
- Retail is attempting to recover
- Multiple charts are showing potential bottoming patterns
On the surface, this looks constructive.
But the key question remains:
Is this a durable bottom or a temporary bounce?
Bonds First, Then Equities
The rally in bonds is an important starting point.
Falling yields often:
- Ease financial conditions
- Support equity valuations
- Provide a tailwind for risk assets
That shift is now beginning to show up in equities.
Then, Granddad Russell Steps Up
Small caps, represented by IWM, have now:
- Reclaimed the 200-day moving average
- Improved their technical posture
This is significant because small caps are closely tied to:
- Domestic growth
- Economic expectations
- Risk appetite
Their strength suggests that markets are at least attempting a recovery phase.
Granny Retail Joins the Move
Granny Retail XRT is also participating.
After showing relative weakness, retail is now:
- Moving higher
- Attempting to follow small caps
This alignment matters.
For a sustainable rally:
➡ The consumer must participate
➡ Retail must stabilize and improve
Bottoming Patterns Are Emerging
Across multiple sectors and instruments, we are now seeing:
- Reversal attempts
- Support holding
- Early-stage bottoming formations
These align with the framework we recently discussed:
➡ New lows followed by strong reversals
➡ Increasing volume
➡ Defined risk levels
The setups are there.
But Is It Real?
This is where discipline matters.
Not all bottoms hold.
For confirmation, markets need:
- Follow-through buying
- Sustained moves above key levels (like the 200-day moving average)
- Broad participation across sectors
Without that, rallies can quickly fade.
The Actionable Framework
Here’s how to approach it:
- If price holds above the 200-day moving average and builds
→ The case for a durable bottom strengthens
- If markets fail to hold these reclaimed levels
→ The move is likely just a bounce
In other words:
➡ Don’t anticipate the bottom
➡ Let the market confirm it
Bottom Line
The ingredients for a bottom are forming:
- Bonds are supportive
- Small caps are improving
- Retail is participating
- Charts are setting up
But confirmation is still required.
Because in markets —
the first move is the attempt… the second move is the truth.
Twitter: @marketminute
The author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author and do not represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.