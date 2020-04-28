Stock Market Today: Small Caps Rise From The Ashes

Monday saw the major stock market indices move higher with the Russell 2000 small cap index leading the rally.

Stock market futures are broadly higher again this morning. In today’s video, we discuss the latest investing news, themes, and technical indicators. We also look emerging leaders and trending stocks. Here’s a recap:

– Stocks Rally to Start the Week with Small Caps Leading the Charge

– Many Divergences in Sector Relatives Have Caught Our Attention…

– …As Cyclicals Show Signs of Waning Downside Momentum

– Blockchain Emerges as Leadership In the Bear Market

Stock Market Today Video – April 28, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

