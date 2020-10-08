Stock Market Today: Small Cap Bulls Arrive!

The Russell 2000 Index INDEXRUSSELL: RUT is beginning to take a leadership role of late and this is giving the rally a broader, stronger feel.

In today’s video, we look at several emerging investing themes and news, technical stock market indicators, and sector performance over the past 5 days. We also highlight trending stocks of interest. Here’s a recap:

Stocks bounce back as market moves to the beat of the tweet.

Market breadth metrics improve as Advance / Decline Line makes a new high.

Small cap stocks are now supporting the move higher, with the Russell 2000 Index joining the rally.

We are screening for bullish small cap stocks (trading ideas).

Stock Market Today Video – October 8, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.