Stock Market Today: Sector Analysis At All-Time Highs

The S&P 500 (SPY) and the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) are at new all time highs, as the stock market continues to rally.

The S&P 500 Index is testing 3200 and several important sectors, such as Technology and Financials remain strong. In today’s video, we discuss these themes along with other stocks we like and what current indicators are saying now. Here’s a recap:

– New Highs for the SPY and QQQ

– REITs Breakdown on a Relative Basis to Go with a Bearish Rating

– Technology Continues to Be the Best Relative Sector

– Financials Hold the Breakout vs the S&P 500

Stock Market Today Video – December 17, 2019

