Stock Market Today: Relentless Selling Pressure Continues

Stock market futures traded limit down overnight as relentless selling pressure continues.

Futures are off the lows but still down sharply with high volatility. In today’s video, we discuss key price support levels for the S&P 500, Treasury Bonds, Gold, and the more. Here’s a recap:

– Relentless Selling Pressure Continues

– $210 Is the Next Key Level For the S&P 500 (SPY)

– Treasuries and the Dollar Remain the Only Safe-Havens

– Gold Pulls Back as Investors Continue to Raise Cash

Stock Market Today Video – March 23, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

