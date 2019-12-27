Stock Market Today: Rally Into the New Year?

The holidays continue to be good to investors. Will the rally carry into the new year?

In today’s video, we discuss this and other news and themes, key stock market indicators, and sectors and stocks that we are bullish on. Here’s a recap:

– Investors Take the S&P 500 (SPY) to New Highs Following the Christmas Holiday

– Major Market ETFs Remain Overbought Within Their Uptrends

– Key Themes Show Early Signs of Stalling; Too Soon to Call a Reversal

– Transportation Has Been a Laggard in this Bull Market

Stock Market Today Video – December 27, 2019

