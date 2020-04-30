Stock Market Today: Rally Improves Breadth Indicators

The stock market rallied once again as investors continue to focus on the potential re-opening of the U.S. economy amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stock market futures are pointing lower today… how much further can the rally extend? In today’s video, we look at current stock market indicators, discuss key investing themes and news, and highlight stocks and sectors that are trending. Here’s a recap:

– Rally in Small Caps and Growth Stocks Despite GDP Miss

– S&P 500 Achieves a 61.8% Retracement of the Decline

– Breadth Metrics Improve Across Time Frames

– Health Care Services Begins to Outperform

Stock Market Today Video – April 30, 2020

