Is The U.S. Economy Facing Stagflation Or Disinflation?

Given how loosely all the title terms are used, let’s start with the definitions of each.

1. Disinflation

Definition: A slowdown in the rate of inflation—prices are still rising, but at a slower pace.

Impact: Often seen during tightening monetary policy, it’s not negative like deflation and can indicate successful inflation control.

4. Stagflation

Definition: A period of high inflation combined with stagnant economic growth and high unemployment.

Impact: Particularly difficult to manage because the tools to fight inflation (like raising rates) can worsen unemployment and vice versa.

And here are examples of each “flation” condition

Sign up for our FREE newsletter

and receive our best trading ideas and research



Leave this field empty if you're human:

Disinflation or slowing inflation (prices rise but more slowly) and the best example is the 1980s under Volcker

Stagflation or stagnant growth and higher inflation and the best example is the U.S. oil shock of the 1970s.

Where are we now in the US?

📊 Comparison with other categories

Category Does it fit mid‑2025 U.S.? Explanation Disinflation ❌ No Inflation is steady or even rising, not easing off. Stagflation ✅ Yes All three core signs—rising prices, weak growth, and worsening labor market—are present.

One caveat on what seemingly is our current stagflation environment is the impact of AI, especially in tech and certain white-collar roles.

For example, Amazon & Microsoft: Both have announced mass layoffs in 2025, citing their aggressive shift to AI as a primary driver. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy explicitly stated that AI will “eventually replace” some corporate roles, prompting layoffs and hiring freezes.

The Long-Term Transition: Adoption of AI doesn’t eliminate all jobs—some jobs are redefined, new ones created—and rehiring can follow initial cuts.

So, let’s go with stagflation (with the caveat) and offer you actionable investment plans.

The top chart of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX: .DJI) shows the trading range that the Dow Industrials remained in until 1982 post Volcker squashing inflation, followed by the brief recession, and then the ensuing economic growth.

This chart here (below) is of oil in the 1970s. It did not go straight up. Rather, after the Yom Kippur war, oil dropped and then started in the mid-decade, to rise again.

From Monday’s Daily I wrote about the long bonds and what happens if we do not have an oil shock like the one you see we had in the 1970’s.

But what if we do?

The FED is a big player here on what happens next.

Will the Fed cut rates? Stay the course? Raise? Doubtful they raise. Maybe they will cut. But if they stay the course will an oil shock impact monetary policy much?

So far, we are witnessing the potential for higher oil and lower yields, but we shall see.

Meanwhile, back to the 1970s.

Gold was the single best-performing asset class of the 1970s.

Silver and other precious metals also posted huge returns as investors sought inflation hedges.

Defensive sectors like consumer staples, healthcare and utilities outperformed as investors favored companies with pricing power that could maintain profit margins even with high inflation.

Consumer discretionary stocks, as economically sensitive areas like autos and housing were hit by the combination of high inflation and slow growth.

Technology and growth stocks broadly underperformed as soaring inflation, and interest rates compressed their rich valuations.

However, currently, we are seeing tech and growth well outperforming so unless we see a rate hike or inflation growing substantially, these sectors might hold in a range until valuations become too rich.

In 2025, while we can still make a case for disinflation (good for growth), we must carefully watch the similarities to the 1970s.

If this is disinflation, then the prices falling but still high can indicate successful inflation control.

And that’s the rub.

The market is dancing between disinflation and stagflation.

Hence, we will continue to watch:

Oil

Gold to Silver Ratio

Sugar prices

Tech stocks (NVDA)

Dollar

Long bonds

Twitter: @marketminute

The author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author and do not represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.