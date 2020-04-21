Stock Market Today: Pullback Support Levels

S&P 500 futures are pointing sharply lower for the morning trading session on Tuesday.

In today stock market video, I discuss the latest investing themes and news, highlight which S&P 500 sectors are showing strength / weakness, and look at broad stock market indicators and asset claseses. We also share trending stocks. Here’s a recap:

– Stocks Decline Modestly; Highlighting Downside Support Levels

– Technology Continues in a Relative Consolidation…

– …While Materials Show Signs of a Relative Bottom

– Equal Weight S&P 500 ETF Paints the Picture of Large Cap Leadership

Stock Market Today Video – April 21, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.