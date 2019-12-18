Stock Market Today: Precious Metals and Mining Stocks Perk Up

The holidays have been good to stock market bulls thus far. The S&P 500 (SPY) is overdue for a pullback but remains resilient.

One area that has seen some outperformance is the precious metals and mining space. In today’s video, we discuss current news and themes, and stocks and sectors that are out-performing and under-performing. Here’s a recap:

– Stocks Move Higher in Quiet Trading

– Sentiment Becomes More Greedy as Equities Trade Near the Highs

– Major Market ETFs are Now Overbought by Our Work

– Metals and Mining Begins to Outperform the SPY

Stock Market Today Video – December 18, 2019

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.