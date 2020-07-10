Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Reflects Tech Resiliency

The Nasdaq pushed to new highs as stocks fought back against early selling. Stock market futures point to a mixed to higher opening on Friday.

In today’s video we will discuss emerging investing themes and news, key ratios and indicators, and trending sectors and stocks. Here’s a recap:

– New High For the Nasdaq While Other Equity Measures Fade

– Copper / Gold Ratio Reaches an Inflection Point

– Growth Over Value Across Market Caps

– Fade the High-Beta “Reopening” Stocks?

Stock Market Today Video – July 10, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.