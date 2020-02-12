Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Lifting Indexes Higher

Technology stocks are leading the broader stock market higher, with the NASDAQ Composite and NASDAQ 100 outperforming and at all-time highs.

In today’s video, we look at the latest market news and themes, areas of strength and weakness, as well as the latest updates on key stock market indicators. Here’s a recap:

– Stocks Move Higher Once Again Despite Closing Near the Day’s Lows

– NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQ) Continues to Lead While Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Lags the Broader Market

– Sentiment Moves Toward Greed as the Market Moves Higher

– Software and Services Remains Market Leadership

Stock Market Today Video – February 12, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

