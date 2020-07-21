Stock Market Today: Nasdaq 100 Rips Higher

The stock market is red-hot. Futures are pointed higher yet again as bullish investors pile on.

In today’s stock market video, we discuss the latest investing news and themes, sector rotation and leadership and trending stocks. Here’s a recap:

– Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQ) Rips More Than 2% to a New Closing High

– Europe Passes a Massive Stimulus Bill

– Health Care Holds Relative Support…

– …As Financials Break Down Further Following Earnings Reports

Sign up for our FREE newsletter and receive our best trading ideas and research Leave this field empty if you're human:

Stock Market Today Video – July 21, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.