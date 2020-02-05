Stock Market Today: Momentum Ticks Higher

A strong bounce across the broad stock market indices has taken the Nasdaq back to new all-time highs.
Stock market futures are pointing higher yet again. In today’s video, we discuss what current stock market indicators are saying and how various assets classes are performing. Here’s a recap:
– Stocks Rally Led By Technology and Industrials
– Oil Closes Below $50 for the First Time in More Than a Year
– Sentiment Becomes Less Greedy; Easing Overly Bullish Readings
– Momentum Begins to Outperform
Stock Market Today Video – February 5, 2020
Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT
