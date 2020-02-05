Stock Market Today: Momentum Ticks Higher

A strong bounce across the broad stock market indices has taken the Nasdaq back to new all-time highs.

Stock market futures are pointing higher yet again. In today’s video, we discuss what current stock market indicators are saying and how various assets classes are performing. Here’s a recap:

– Stocks Rally Led By Technology and Industrials

– Oil Closes Below $50 for the First Time in More Than a Year

– Sentiment Becomes Less Greedy; Easing Overly Bullish Readings

– Momentum Begins to Outperform

Stock Market Today Video – February 5, 2020

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.