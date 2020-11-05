Stock Market Today: Large Cap Tech Stocks Surge!

The election rally in the stock market has seen big gains across the board. But one area that is surging back toward its highs is large cap tech stocks.

In today’s video, we look at current investing news and themes, key stock market indicators and technical analysis, and stocks and sectors that are out-performing. Here’s a recap:

The Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQ) adds more than 4% on the day…

…the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) closes above $340, are the September highs next?

Emerging Markets rally to new 52-week highs.

Breadth metrics improve on the week, adding bullish support.

Stock Market Today Video – November 5, 2020

