Stock Market Today (July 9): Commodities Remain Strong

The broader market remains strong (bullish), with commodities joining the party.

Precious metals (gold / silver) are leading commodities with energy firming up. In today’s video, we discuss key investing themes and news, technical indicators, and trending assets, sectors, and stocks. Here’s a recap:

– The Song Remains the Same For Equities

– Market Breadth Improves Slightly on the Week

– Commodities Break Above Near-Term Resistance…

– …Silver on the Verge of New Highs?

Stock Market Today Video – July 9, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.