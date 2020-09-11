Stock Market Today: Jobs, Stimulus Miss the Mark

Stock market futures are pointing to a higher open on Friday after selling off yesterday. Investors continue to look for prices to stabilize and a legitimate rally to form, but a poor jobs report and lack of stimulus deal continue to dog the market.

In today’s video, we look at the latest investing news and themes, key technical price levels, and trending stocks and sectors. Here’s a recap of headlines for today’s video:

The S&P 500 (SPY) and Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) Enter Oversold Positions After Selling Pressure Resumes

The Senate Fails to Pass Further Stimulus; Initial Claims Miss Expectations

Consumer Discretionary vs Staples is a Bullish Datapoint…

…We Look for Semiconductors to Reestablish a Strong Relative Trend

Stock Market Today Video – September 11, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.