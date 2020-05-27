Stock Market Today: Is Investor Sentiment Turning Complacent?

The 2-month stock market recovery rally has the Nasdaq 100 near its all-time highs and the S&P 500 back up around 3000.

Is the rally making active investors complacent? In today’s video we discuss this and several other themes and news, along with key technical price indicators and levels, and trending sectors and stocks. Here’s a recap:

– The S&P 500 ETF (SPY) Fails to Hold $300 After a Late-Day Fade

– The Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Continues to See Slight Improvements in Relative Strength

– Options Market Sentiment Begins to Become Complacent…

– …While Speculators Remain Largely Net Short

Stock Market Today Video – May 27, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

