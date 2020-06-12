Stock Market Today: Investors Worry About Rise In COVID-19 Cases

Stock market bears finally caught up with the rally, as stocks had their worst day in weeks.

In today’s video, I look at key technical price levels and indicators to watch, investing themes, and stocks and sectors that are trending. Here’s a recap:

– Stocks See Large Declines as COVID Cases Increase in Many States…

– …Pullback Tests the First Support Zone for SPY

– Emerging Signs of Increased Risk Appetite Test Important Levels

– Watch Relative Strength in the Russell 2000

Stock Market Today Video – June 12, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.