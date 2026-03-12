Mixed Housing Data Amid Iran War and Tariff Turmoil

The U.S. housing market is experiencing a significant supply-demand imbalance, with housing starts reaching a one-year high even as existing home inventory remains sluggish and prices face upward pressure.

New inflationary pressures from a 15% global tariff and surging energy prices due to the war in Iran are threatening to derail consumer purchasing power and the anticipated 2026 housing recovery.

Persistent inflation has forced the Federal Reserve into a defensive “higher for longer” stance, with current market projections delaying the first potential rate cut until October 2026.

This week, the U.S. housing market has taken center stage with a flurry of data releases and a critical earnings report from homebuilder Lennar. Investors are closely watching the intersection of low inventory, shifting inflation dynamics, and a geopolitical shock that threatens to rewrite the 2026 economic playbook.

The Inventory Crisis: Existing Home Sales and New Construction

The week began with a sobering look at the supply-demand imbalance. On Tuesday, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) reported that Existing Home Sales for February ticked up 1.7% from January to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.09 million units.

While the monthly gain is a positive sign of life, sales remain down 1.4% year-over-year.1

NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun noted that while inventory is growing, it remains “sluggish.” The primary concern for the spring buying season is that if demand outpaces this slow supply growth, home prices will be forced higher, further eroding affordability for first-time buyers.

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Earlier today, however, there was some positive news for the housing market. The U.S. Census Bureau’s report on Housing Starts showed new US residential construction improved for the third consecutive month to the fastest pace since February 2025. Housing starts increased 7.2% in January, to an annual pace of 1.49M homes. The increase was driven by a 29.1% surge in multifamily construction, while single-family homes continued to struggle.2 That’s good news for homebuilders, one of which reports earnings later today (LEN)! The overall sentiment from those names has remained negative amid continued worries about affordability and high construction costs.

Spotlight on Homebuilders: Lennar Earnings

With existing homeowners locked in by low mortgage rates from years past, the burden of providing inventory has fallen on public homebuilders. Lennar is set to report Q1 2026 earnings later today, providing a crucial bellwether for the industry.

Analysts are looking for details on:

Building Plans: Whether Lennar will accelerate starts despite the current economic volatility.

Whether Lennar will accelerate starts despite the current economic volatility. Rate Buy-Down Strategies: How much the company is spending to subsidize buyer mortgages—a tactic that has been essential for maintaining sales volume but has begun to pressure gross margins (expected to dip toward 15–16% this quarter).

Upcoming homebuilder earnings announcements to watch for:

Lennar (LEN) – March 12, 2026

KB Home (KBH) – March 24, 2026

D.R. Horton (DHI) – April 21, 2026

PulteGroup (PHM) – April 23, 2026

Toll Brothers (TOL) – May 19, 2026*

* Earnings date estimated based on historical reporting data.

The Inflation Shock: Tariffs and the Iran War

The housing narrative is being complicated by a sudden double-whammy to U.S. inflation. While February’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed a steady 2.4% year-over-year increase, that data is now considered stale as it predates two major inflationary catalysts:

Global Tariffs: Following a Supreme Court ruling, a 10% global tariff was implemented on February 24. This was quickly escalated by the administration to 15%, effective the first week of March. These levies are expected to hit the cost of imported building materials, but maybe more concerning is that they will hit consumers’ wallets and make them even less likely to purchase a home. War in Iran: Just days after the tariff announcement, Israel and the United States launched surprise airstrikes on multiple sites and cities across Iran, which has since sent shockwaves through energy markets. Oil prices surged in the following weeks, and the effects are hitting Americans at the pump. Gas prices have jumped approximately 20% in less than two weeks, with the national average reaching $3.58/gallon.3

While the IEA has released 400 million barrels from strategic reserves, the market remains unconvinced that this will be enough to offset the loss of Middle Eastern supply if the conflict is prolonged, which seems likely given the news today that Iran will keep the Strait of Hormuz closed.4

The Fed’s Dilemma: March FOMC Meeting

On Friday, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) will release the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index. As the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation metric, this would normally be the week’s most important data point. However, because of the 2025 government shutdown, the BEA is still playing catch-up; Friday’s report will reflect January’s data, predating both the new tariffs and the war.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meets on March 17–18. While markets previously hoped for early rate cuts, the CME FedWatch Tool now suggests the Fed will remain on hold. Current projections suggest the first and only rate cut of 2026 will occur in October.5

Consumer Impact: Windfalls vs. Headwinds

As tax season arrives, many Americans are expecting larger tax refunds. These refunds are usually treated as windfall by consumers, often spent on clearing credit card debt from the holiday season or making large ticket purchases such as autos and appliances. However, this liquidity is unlikely to spark a housing boom. Instead, it may simply help households absorb the rising cost of living. The spike in gasoline prices acts as a stealth tax, diverting discretionary income away from savings for a down payment and towards essentials. Latest IRS data shows the average refund is up 10.6% thus from last year, based on data from the first four weeks of tax season.6

The Bottom Line

The U.S. housing market is currently trapped between a desperate need for supply and a deteriorating macroeconomic environment. While homebuilders like Lennar are the market’s best hope for inventory, they are facing a perfect storm of rising material costs due to tariffs and a wary consumer base hammered by persistent inflation. With the Federal Reserve likely to keep interest rates higher for longer to combat this new wave of inflation, the highly anticipated 2026 housing recovery may be delayed until the geopolitical and trade dust settles.

Sources:

1 “NAR Existing-Home Sales Report Shows 1.7% Increase in February,” National Association of Realtors, March 10, 2026, https://www.nar.realtor

2 Monthly New Residential Construction January 2026, US Census Bureau, March 12, 2026, https://www.census.gov

3 “U.S. Gas Prices Jump for 11th Straight Day, and Oil Pushes Higher,” New York Times, Emmett Linder and Joe Rennison, March 11, 2026, https://www.nytimes.com

4 “Strait of Hormuz must remain closed as ‘tool to pressure enemy,’ Iran’s new supreme leader says,” CNBC, Holly Ellyatt, March 12, 2026, https://www.cnbc.com

5 “Strait of Hormuz must remain closed as ‘tool to pressure enemy,’ Iran’s new supreme leader says,” CNBC, Holly Ellyatt, March 12, 2026, https://www.cnbc.com

6 Filing season statistics for week ending Feb. 27, 2026, Internal Revenue Service

https://www.irs.gov

Twitter: @ChristineLShort

The author may hold positions in mentioned securities. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.