Stock Market Today: Investors Weigh OPEC + Oil Production Cuts

Stocks are pointing to early losses to start Monday morning after a strong week of gains.

In today’s video, we review important investing news and themes, key price indicators for stocks, commodities, and bonds, and sectors and stocks I am bullish/bearish on. Here’s a recap:

– Strong Week Takes Major Equity Markets to Key Resistance

– High Yield Rallies as Fed Has a Wider Berth in Asset Purchases

– Gold’s Trend is Bullish But Extended

– OPEC + Agrees to Production Cuts, A Sell the News Event for Oil?

Stock Market Today Video – April 13, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.