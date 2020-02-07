Stock Market Today: Investors Shift Focus to Jobs Report

It’s been a strong week for the U.S. equity market, seeing 4 days of gap higher opens. The surge has been lead by the Nasdaq (tech stocks).

As we wrap up the week, investors will digest the non-farm payroll jobs report along with a host of other earnings and investment news. In today’s video, we look at technical indicators for the major stock market indices, discuss which sectors and stocks are working, and more. Here’s a recap:

– New Highs For Equities as the Rally Extends to a Fourth Day

– Key Metrics Remain More Risk Averse Than Risk Seeking

– All Eyes on the January Non-Farm Payrolls Report Today

– Health Care Services is an Opportunity

Stock Market Today Video – February 7, 2020

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.