Stock Market Today: Investors Shaken By Price Volatility

The stock market has been swinging back and forth for several days now as volatility is creating a turbulent trading environment.

The good news is that it’s Friday and the week is almost over… the bad news is that volatile markets often create long days with several price swings. Just look at the VIX Volatility Index – its moved back over 28.

In today’s video, we look at key technical price levels and indicators to watch into Friday’s close. We also highlight trending stocks, assets, and sectors. Here’s a recap:

Stocks are treading water as the market gets choppy.

Growth stocks are starting to re-assert themselves versus value stocks.

High yield bonds are fading relative to US treasuries.

The US Dollar may be the most important trend in the market to watch right now.

Stock Market Today Video – September 25, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.