Stock Market Today: Investors Risk Appetite Grows

The major stock market indices in the United States are shrugging off concerns and climbing the proverbial wall of worry as investors await news on government stimulus. With stocks moving higher, one this is clear: investors risk appetite is growing. Below is a recap of today’s video. And further below is the video.

The S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is looking to push higher after closing over $343.

Investing themes point to an increased investor risk appetite in the market.

That said we could be seeing a dent in the growth over value armour?

FAN-MAG stocks are stalling on an absolute & relative basis.

Stock Market Today Video – October 9, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.