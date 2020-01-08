Stock Market Today: Are Investors Getting Greedy?

The futures market is giving investors a nice ride. Overnight S&P 500 Index futures fell nearly -1.5% before recovering back to positive an hour before the U.S. stock market opens.

In today’s video, we’ll discuss current news and rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. More importantly, though, we’ll discuss the current price action and indicators on the major stock market indices and key sectors and stocks. Here’s a recap:

– Geopolitical Tensions in the Middle East Lead to Choppy Near-Term Trading

– Major Market ETFs Remain Near Record Highs; Nearing Oversold Levels

– Sentiment Is More Greedy Than Fearful Following the Year-End Rally

– Pull Back in Regional Banks Presents an Opportunity

Stock Market Today Video – January 8, 2020

