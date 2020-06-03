Stock Market Today: Investor Sentiment Turning Greedy

The major U.S. stock market indices continue to push higher in the face of uncertain economic data and news.

Price is now overbought on the major stock market indices but that can manifest itself in different ways. In today’s video, we discuss the technical setups, key market indicators, global stock indices and commodities, and stocks and sectors that are trending. Here’s a recap:

– Stocks Grind Higher Led by Small Caps and the Dow

– Major Market ETFs Are Now in Overbought Conditions…

– …As Sentiment Moves Further Into a Position of Greed

– Strength in Germany is an Added Positive for the Rotation Trade

Stock Market Today Video – June 3, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.

